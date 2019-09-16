Filed Under:1900 block of Rochelle Avenue, Antonio Taitano-Walker, Davion Brandon, District Heights, Double Homicide, Kyeem King, Local TV, Maryland News, Prince George's County Police Department, Talkers


PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police have charged a man in connection to a double homicide from early June in District Heights.

Officials said 26-year-old Kyeem King of the 100 block Onondaga Drive in Oxon Hill is charged with killing 26-year-old Davion Brandon and 28-year-old Antonio Taitano-Walker of Suitland.

The officers found Brandon and Taitano-Walker in the 1900 block of Rochelle Avenue inside of a car suffering from gunshot wounds around 1:30 a.m. on June 1.

Officials said Brandon was pronounced dead on the scene and Taitano-Walker was taken to a hospital but died eight days later.

Police believe that King and the victims know each other.

King was charged with first and second-degree murder and other related charges. He is being held at the Department of Corrections without bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please call:

Prince George’s County Homicide Unit – 301-772-4925

Crime Solvers – 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)

