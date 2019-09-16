Comments
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Black Mental Health Alliance will hold a reception and award ceremony to recognize those who have helped to rebuild the village.
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Black Mental Health Alliance will hold a reception and award ceremony to recognize those who have helped to rebuild the village.
Officials said the celebration will be held at the Mt. Washington Conference Center on Friday, 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.
For information on tickets, click here or call Black Mental Health Alliance – 410 338-2642
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.