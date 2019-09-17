  • WJZ 13On Air

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for 15-year-old Taylor Clayton was was last seen on Sept. 10.

Taylor was last seen leaving the area of the 1600 block of Cromwell Bridge Road in Parkville with another girl.

She’s described as being 5-foot-7 and 167 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan sweater, blue jeans and black flip flops.

Contact police if you see her.

