Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for 15-year-old Taylor Clayton was was last seen on Sept. 10.
Taylor was last seen leaving the area of the 1600 block of Cromwell Bridge Road in Parkville with another girl.
She’s described as being 5-foot-7 and 167 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan sweater, blue jeans and black flip flops.
#MISSING: Taylor Clayton, 15, was last seen on Sept. 10th leaving the area of 1600-blk Cromwell Bridge Rd, 21234 with another female. Taylor is 5'07" and 167 pounds, last seen wearing a tan sweater, blue jeans, and black flip flops. ^SV pic.twitter.com/ejtbLjeRiO
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 17, 2019
Contact police if you see her.
You must log in to post a comment.