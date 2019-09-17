Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested a Baltimore man after responding to an attempted robbery at a McDonalds in Glen Burnie on Tuesday.
Darrian Lee Jr., 29, is charged with robbery, armed robbery, and first and second-degree assault.
Officers responded at around 12:40 a.m. to the McDonalds at 7379 B&A Boulevard. A man, identified later as Lee Jr., had approached an employee, stated he had a handgun and demanded cash.
The victim refused and the suspect fled toward 8th Avenue. After police canvassed the area, an officer found the suspect who was positively identified by the victim.
Lee Jr. was arrested and taken to the Northern District for processing.
