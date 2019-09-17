BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore eatery landed a coveted spot on Bon Appétit’s 2019 Hot 10 List of best new restaurants.
The magazine revealed its list on CBS This Morning.
Le Comptoir du Vin, a French eatery at 1749 Maryland Avenue in the city’s Station North neighborhood, features menu items like Uovo in Raviolo, mussels, lentils and pate.
According to their Facebook page, the restaurant was aware it was among the top 50 nominees last week.
Other Baltimore restaurants also were nominated in the top 50 including Larder, a lunch eatery featuring seasonal items, small plates eatery Fadensonnen and Sophomore Coffee.
Here is Bon Appétit’s full list:
1. Konbi (Los Angeles)
2. Khao Noodle Shop (Dallas)
3. Longoven (Richmond)
4. Ochre Bakery (Detroit)
5. The Elysian Bar (New Orleans)
6. Kopitiam (New York)
7. Tailor (Nashville)
8. Le Comptoir du Vin (Baltimore)
9. Matt’s BBQ Tacos (Portland)
10. The Wolf’s Tailor (Denver)
