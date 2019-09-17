ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is hinting there’s more shoes yet to drop in the Gun Trace Task Force scandal.

Commissioner Harrison testified before a police reform commission in Annapolis on Tuesday to restore trust in policing.

At issue was the department’s response to the Gun Trace Task Force scandal that landed eight officers in federal prison.

“There’s still some ongoing matters that have not yet conducted a full investigation into the task force,” Harrison said.

Harrison added the department has not yet completed a full investigation into the task force, and more news could be upcoming “administratively and criminally,”

“It has to be addressed,” said June Crisp, a resident. “It is a problem,”

Business owners and residents on Tuesday said they want more help from the state in fighting crime.

“That’s one of the big dilemmas here in Baltimore City, nobody’s sticking together. It’s like every man for himself,” said John Williams, another resident.

“You get rid of the dope, you get rid of the shootings, the city would be perfect,” another resident Douglass Washington said.

In Annapolis, commission members heard Harrison describe the department’s new crime plan, which Harrison said is not just about enforcement.

“They’re checking stores. They’re checking businesses. They’re engaging in foot patrols on neighborhoods. Because a lot of it, we want them out of the car, engaging communities with community engagement,” Harrison said at the hearing.

“Stop being scared of the area. Get out of your car. Walk around and talk to the people on the street,” Crisp said.

Harrison said while arrests are down, that does not necessarily mean officers being more hands-off. He argued the quality of arrests is higher.