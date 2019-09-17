MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A former Montgomery County volunteer high school wrestling coach faces ten child pornography charges, court documents show.
Dake Williams, 29, was arrested last week after being charged September 9.
Charging documents say Williams first showed up on law enforcement’s radar in October 2017 when a package containing what later turned out to be the drug MDMA addressed to Williams was intercepted at JFK Airport in New York. The package had originated in Germany.
On October 19, 2017, law enforcement showed up at Williams’ home in Gaithersburg, where they reportedly found numerous glass vials, a scale, bags and other items containing white powder believed to be MDMA.
After getting a search warrant, officials seized a number of electronic devices, which an examination showed contained multiple images and videos of child pornography. One of the videos reportedly showed a young girl performing a sex act on a male dog.
The victims appeared to range in age from around 3 to 10 years old.
In a letter to parents dated Monday and obtained by WJZ, Quince Orchard High School Principal Elizabeth Thomas identified Williams as a volunteer wrestling coach at the school from 2015 to 2018.
“These charges, which stem from a 2017 incident, appear to be unrelated to his role as a volunteer coach,” she wrote.
Williams said the school system was just made aware of his arrest and called his alleged behavior “extremely concerning.”
A team of school psychologists, councils and pupil personnel workers will be at the school this week for students upon request, she said.
You must log in to post a comment.