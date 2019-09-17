Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens safety Ed Reed may have a new sport in mind.
The hall-of-famer threw out the first pitch at the Orioles’ game versus the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday evening.
The 🐐 is in the building! #Birdland pic.twitter.com/l7QtOfzhBQ
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 17, 2019
He also got in a little batting practice on the field.
Swinging big 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ub6rtTiZL9
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 17, 2019
The Blue Jays would go on to beat the Orioles 8-5.
