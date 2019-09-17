  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens safety Ed Reed may have a new sport in mind.

The hall-of-famer threw out the first pitch at the Orioles’ game versus the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday evening.

He also got in a little batting practice on the field.

The Blue Jays would go on to beat the Orioles 8-5.

