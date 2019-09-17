BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a robbery and stabbing in Glen Burnie that left one person injured Monday night.
At around 8 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Crain Hwy., N., in Glen Burnie. A man was in his van at the corner of Virginia Ave NW and Crain Hwy when he was approached by a unknown man who opened the driver’s door to his vehicle to try to rob him.
The victim resisted and was stabbed by the suspect. The victim then handed over his wallet to the suspect and fled down an alley.
Officers searched the area but could not find the suspect. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition.
The suspect was described by the victim as a black male, 28-35 years old, with a thin build and short hair.
Northern District Detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700. There is no further information.
