BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore-area retail workers looking for a seasonal gig- listen up.
In preparation for the holiday season, Kohl’s Department Stores is hiring 9,000 seasonal associates- including 850 around Baltimore.
The goal is to hire 5,000 seasonal associates at more than 1,100 stores nationwide in one day on October 5- including at locations in the Baltimore-area.
Interested?
Check out their job site for more information or to apply.
