ALERTGold Medal Flour Recalled, May Contain E. Coli
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Business, Business News, Consumer News, Kohl's, Maryland, Retail, Seasonal Workers, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore-area retail workers looking for a seasonal gig- listen up.

In preparation for the holiday season, Kohl’s Department Stores is hiring 9,000 seasonal associates- including 850 around Baltimore.

The goal is to hire 5,000 seasonal associates at more than 1,100 stores nationwide in one day on October 5- including at locations in the Baltimore-area.

Interested?

Check out their job site for more information or to apply.

 

 

Comments