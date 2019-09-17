Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the head and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the hand in north Baltimore Tuesday night, police said.
Officers were called an area hospital at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When they arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound to his wrist and the man with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
Police said the two were in the 600 block of Winston Avenue when an unknown person shot them.
Homicide detectives are investigating due to the man’s injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
