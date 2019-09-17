Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting where a 21-year-old man was shot in the buttocks Tuesday afternoon.
At around 1:01 p.m., patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When they arrived they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim said he was driving in the 5400 block of Belair Road when he heard gunshots. The victim then tried to flee but realized he had been shot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northeast District shooting detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
