



Maryland’s opioid-related deaths have dropped in the last year, including those linked to fentanyl, new state figures released this week show.

The Maryland Department of Health and Opioid Operational Command Center released 2019’s second-quarter fatal overdose data, which provides opioid-related details and information regarding the fight against Maryland’s opioid crisis.

The OOCC said in Maryland there were 1,182 unintentional intoxication deaths and 1,060 of those deaths were opioid-related. Opioid-related deaths have declined by 11.1% compared to the same period in 2018.

Heroin-related deaths declined by 14.9% through June which led to the decline of prescription opioid-related deaths by 3.5% compared to this time last year.

“The fight against heroin and opioid overdoses has torn apart communities and families throughout our state and across the nation. Together, we can and we must do more in order to save the lives of thousands of Marylanders,” said Governor Larry Hogan.

Governor Hogan initiated a response to this crisis by organizing the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, Maryland Heroin and Opioid Emergency Task Force, and the Inter-Agency Heroin and Opioid Coordinating Council, in 2017.

“While we know there is still much work to be done with regard to this epidemic, the decline of heroin- and opioid-related deaths over the first two quarters of 2019 gives us hope that we are on the right track,” said Lt. Governor Rutherford.

The OOCC said fentanyl is the deadliest substance involved in 90.8 % of opioid-related deaths in Maryland. A total of 962 fentanyl-related deaths was recorded; a 7.8% decline in deaths compared to last year’s total.

Cocaine-related deaths declined by 16.6 percent from January through June compared to last year. Cocaine tends to be laced with other opioids, contributing to 90% of the cocaine-related deaths in 2019.

“Prevention and providing treatment 24/7 continue to be our priorities,“ said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Robert R. Neall. “We’re continuing our efforts to get naloxone out into the community and to train people on how to use it.”

The second quarter Fatal Overdose Data Report and past reports can be found here.

Before It’s Too Late raises awareness of this crisis and mobilizes resources for effective prevention, treatment, and recovery.

For Marylanders struggling with a substance use disorder, visit here or call 211 and press 1 for further support and guidance.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan