  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, citizenship, Constitution Day, Fort McHenry, Immigration, Local TV, Naturalization, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On the day dedicated to celebrating the United States constitution, a number of new citizens took the oath of allegiance at the birthplace of the country’s national anthem.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Deputy Director Mark Koumans administered the oath and handed out naturalization certificates to the group at Fort McHenry during one of the dozens of similar events held nationwide Tuesday.

Courtesy: USCIS

In total, USCIS said it will welcome nearly 34,300 new citizens during 316 ceremonies between September 13 and September 23.

Comments