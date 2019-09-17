Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On the day dedicated to celebrating the United States constitution, a number of new citizens took the oath of allegiance at the birthplace of the country’s national anthem.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Deputy Director Mark Koumans administered the oath and handed out naturalization certificates to the group at Fort McHenry during one of the dozens of similar events held nationwide Tuesday.
In total, USCIS said it will welcome nearly 34,300 new citizens during 316 ceremonies between September 13 and September 23.
