NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (WJZ) — Police In Prince George’s County have arrested a man for stealing a paddleboat at the National Harbor.

Around 7:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call for a stolen paddle boat.

Preliminary information revealed a man swam to a docked paddle boat and removed it from the dock without payment.

He then proceeded to paddle the boat further into the Potomac River.

Harbor Unit police officers arrested 32-year-old Kevin Quijano-Quijada of the 200 block of Seneca Drive in Forest Heights.

Quijano-Quijada was taken to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections and is charged with theft under $25,000.

 

