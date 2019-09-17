Comments
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (WJZ) — Police In Prince George’s County have arrested a man for stealing a paddleboat at the National Harbor.
Around 7:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call for a stolen paddle boat.
— Rachel S. Cohen (@rachelkaras) September 16, 2019
Preliminary information revealed a man swam to a docked paddle boat and removed it from the dock without payment.
He then proceeded to paddle the boat further into the Potomac River.
Harbor Unit police officers arrested 32-year-old Kevin Quijano-Quijada of the 200 block of Seneca Drive in Forest Heights.
Quijano-Quijada was taken to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections and is charged with theft under $25,000.
You must log in to post a comment.