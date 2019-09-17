BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A regional school bus driver shortage is now affecting two Maryland counties.
Baltimore County Public Schools officials report they are about 50 bus drivers short in the northeast region of the county.
Brandon Oland with BCPS said there are days when children are picked up later than usual.
Oland said a contributing factor is that parents are registering their child at the start of the school year, causing officials to have to reroute buses and change pick up times.
However, they aren’t the only county experiencing a school bus driver shortage.
Last week, WJZ reported that Anne Arundel County Public Schools were also suffering from a shortage.
AACPS officials said the district’s contractors, which operate about 90 percent of buses, are faced with a shortage of drivers. The district is short about 20 drivers to start the school year.
You must log in to post a comment.