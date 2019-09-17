Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Hanover, Local TV, Plane Crash, Talkers, Tipton Airport


HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A small plane crashed into a wooded area near the Tipton Airport Tuesday evening, officials said.

The single-engine plane went down in the area of Bald Eagle Road and Maryland Route 198 near Fort Meade east of Laurel.

Two people were inside the plane; they were reportedly not injured.

The plane was about 50 feet off the ground in a tree on property owned by the Patuxent Research Refuge. It is about 200 feet away from the road in the woods.

State police are investigating.

Last week, a small plane crashed along Route 50 nearby in Bowie, injuring four people.

