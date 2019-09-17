HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A small plane crashed into a wooded area near the Tipton Airport Tuesday evening, officials said.
The single-engine plane went down in the area of Bald Eagle Road and Maryland Route 198 near Fort Meade east of Laurel.
Two people were inside the plane; they were reportedly not injured.
#MDCity small single engine aircraft down in the area of Bald Eagle Drive near Route 198 on Patuxent Research Refuge property | plane is 200 feet off the road in the woods and approx 50 feet up in a tree
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) September 17, 2019
The plane was about 50 feet off the ground in a tree on property owned by the Patuxent Research Refuge. It is about 200 feet away from the road in the woods.
State police are investigating.
Howard County Fire dept responding to a small place crash near Tipton Airport in Anne Arundel County. Officials say two people were inside the plane and not injured. Plane is about 50 feet off the ground in a tree. Fire dept. won’t let media close enough to see it @wjz pic.twitter.com/kNlra9WEOL
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) September 17, 2019
Small Plane Crashes, Hits Car Along Highway In Bowie, Maryland
Last week, a small plane crashed along Route 50 nearby in Bowie, injuring four people.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.