CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are investigating a threat made on the social media app TikTok against the school superintendent.

Police officials said they have determined the threat was made as a “joke” by a River Hill High student.

Charges are possible in the case.

The post was made on TikTok several weeks ago and since has been deleted.

A hearing is scheduled on Tuesday evening at county schools headquarters in Ellicott City. Officers are scheduled to attend, as they normally would when large crowds are expected.

 

