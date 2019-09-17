Comments
CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are investigating a threat made on the social media app TikTok against the school superintendent.
Police officials said they have determined the threat was made as a “joke” by a River Hill High student.
Charges are possible in the case.
The post was made on TikTok several weeks ago and since has been deleted.
A hearing is scheduled on Tuesday evening at county schools headquarters in Ellicott City. Officers are scheduled to attend, as they normally would when large crowds are expected.
