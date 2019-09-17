



A black city school principal is sharing his story after he said he was threatened by a white Baltimore County police officer while watching an arrest.

Vance Benton said he and his 15-year-old son saw what appeared to be an argument between two young people, and when Benton walked back to watch the young man’s interaction with police, an officer walked up to him and ordered him to move.

The officer reportedly asked the school principal if he could read in what Benton said was a condescending manner he believes was because of his race.

Baltimore County Police allowed Benton to watch the officer’s body camera footage, he said, and confirmed the officer acted unprofessionally.

When the incident was first reported in July, police said they were investigating, but a department spokesperson said Tuesday the body camera footage will not be publicly released at this point.

Baltimore County Police Investigating Claim That Officer Degraded, Humiliated City School Principal

Benton said his request to meet with the officer was denied.

“How can this officer understand the depths of his actions that are engrained? This is not the first time. So how can he even be restored if he doesn’t have to face someone that he caused harm to?” Benton asked.

The police department did not immediately confirm whether the officer in question was being disciplined, but Benton said he was.

Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said she is taking the incident and investigation seriously.