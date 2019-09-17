BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Clearing skies today, humidity peeling out of the area, and very comfortable temps. (Actually some nighttime temps on the way will be on the cool side.) Weather life is good here in the Mid-Atlantic as we start to close out Summer. And just a quick message for those of you who may be new to the area. Traditionally the end of Summer and most of Fall, here, is a really good time of the year. “Traditionally.” I don’t want to jinx anything but in a perfect world you will be in for a weather treat. Time will tell.

78° is now the daytime normal, 58° is now the normal overnight low. At night we will be, for the next three days, below normal. On Thursday we are forecasting a low of 53°. If the thermometer drops that low “it” will be the coolest temp since mid-June. Yep Summer 2019 was a hot one on both sides of the day.

This afternoon and the next few days get selfish and make sure you get some “me time” in. I am mostly thinking about how nice the evenings will be. Enjoy!

MB!