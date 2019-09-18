DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police have charged a 24-year-old man in the road rage incident that ended in four people being injured with stab lacerations
Christian Isaac Cardona Meija, of the 1000 block of Middlesex Road, 21221, is charged with three counts of attempted of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon with the intent to injure.
Police responded to multiple calls for a stabbing on North Point Road at Merritt Boulevard around 9 p.m. where they found four men suffering from lacerations.
Road Rage Incident Leads To Four People Stabbed; Police Investigating What Led To Incident
Two cars, a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota pick up truck were involved in a road rage incident that ended with a confrontation on North Point Road between Meija and three others in the Corolla.
Meija allegedly pulled out a utility knife and assaulted the three other men- also getting hurt himself in the altercation.
What started the violence remains unclear, police said there was a language barrier when trying to figure out what happened.
All four were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
