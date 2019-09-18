Comments
HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since August 29.
Judith Scheuing, 74, of Halethorpe, was last seen in Glen Burnie August 29 driving a silver 2004 Toyota Corolla with Maryland tag 7AR7209.
#MISSING: Judith Scheuing (74) from Halethorpe, last seen by neighbor in Aug, seen driving a silver 04 Toyota Corolla w/MD reg '7AR7209' in Glen Burnie Aug 29, does not answer phone. No critical factors. If seen/have info contact #BCoPD Missing Persons Unit 410-307-2020. ^jzp pic.twitter.com/IDVvJU1DWa
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 18, 2019
Police said she has not answered her phone.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.
