Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Judith Scheuing, Local TV, Missing, Missing person, Missing woman, Talkers

HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since August 29.

Judith Scheuing, 74, of Halethorpe, was last seen in Glen Burnie August 29 driving a silver 2004 Toyota Corolla with Maryland tag 7AR7209.

Police said she has not answered her phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

Comments