BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Wednesday the indictments of multiple defendants illegally in possession of firearms.
Under state law, if a person is convicted of a disqualifying crime, the person is prohibited from possessing a firearm of any kind, regulated or non-regulated.
“These are individuals that have already been convicted of crimes that prohibit them from owning a firearm,” said Attorney General Frosh in a press release. “They knowingly lied on their application and illegally attempted to hide their prior criminal history to purchase firearms.”
DEFENDANTS:
- Robert Gibson, 27, of Joppa
- Larry Anthony, 42, of Hanover
- Wayne Davis, 49, of St. Leonard
- Robert Glorius, 34, of Waldorf
- Garry Morris, 30, of Great Mills
- Vincent Barber, 41, of Finksburg
- Kevin Smith, 25, of Suitland
The defendants have various hearing dates set in the Circuit Court of the County in which the case was indicted.
