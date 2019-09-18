  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland Attorney General, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Wednesday the indictments of multiple defendants illegally in possession of firearms.

Under state law, if a person is convicted of a disqualifying crime, the person is prohibited from possessing a firearm of any kind, regulated or non-regulated.

“These are individuals that have already been convicted of crimes that prohibit them from owning a firearm,” said Attorney General Frosh in a press release. “They knowingly lied on their application and illegally attempted to hide their prior criminal history to purchase firearms.”

DEFENDANTS:

  • Robert Gibson, 27, of Joppa
  • Larry Anthony, 42, of Hanover
  • Wayne Davis, 49, of St. Leonard
  • Robert Glorius, 34, of Waldorf
  • Garry Morris, 30, of Great Mills
  • Vincent Barber, 41, of Finksburg
  • Kevin Smith, 25, of Suitland

The defendants have various hearing dates set in the Circuit Court of the County in which the case was indicted.

Comments