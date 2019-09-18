Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The number of homicides in Baltimore in 2019 continues to rise, with a fatal shooting Wednesday morning pushing the total to nearly 250, police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The number of homicides in Baltimore in 2019 continues to rise, with a fatal shooting Wednesday morning pushing the total to nearly 250, police said.
As of Wednesday morning, there have been 246 fatal shootings in the city so far this year, up from 209 at this point last year.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- WJZ FACT CHECK: Is Baltimore’s Murder Rate Higher Than Central American Countries’?
- Baltimore Ends 2018 With 309 Murders, Families Remember Victims
- Baltimore Had Highest Homicide Rate Of U.S. Big Cities In 2017
Non-fatal shootings are up significantly, with 578 reported in the city in 2019. That’s compared to 469 at the same time in 2018.
In 2018, the city saw 309 total homicides.
You must log in to post a comment.