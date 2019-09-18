Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police Department, Homicide, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The number of homicides in Baltimore in 2019 continues to rise, with a fatal shooting Wednesday morning pushing the total to nearly 250, police said.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 246 fatal shootings in the city so far this year, up from 209 at this point last year.

Non-fatal shootings are up significantly, with 578 reported in the city in 2019. That’s compared to 469 at the same time in 2018.

In 2018, the city saw 309 total homicides.

