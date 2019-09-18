Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Wednesday night in central Baltimore.
Police were called to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. around 7:53 p.m. for a reported shooting. When responding officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Officers applied a tourniquet above the victim’s injury until medics arrived.
Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.
Central District shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
You must log in to post a comment.