BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have arrested former “The Wire” actor who escaped from the hospital last Friday.

Christopher Clanton, Sr. 33, was arrested Thursday evening in the northeast district for violating a protective order.

Before being transported he was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for a pre-existing medical condition.

Clanton played the role of Savino Bratton on “The Wire”

