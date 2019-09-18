Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have arrested former “The Wire” actor who escaped from the hospital last Friday.
Christopher Clanton, Sr. 33, was arrested Thursday evening in the northeast district for violating a protective order.
Before being transported he was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for a pre-existing medical condition.
Clanton played the role of Savino Bratton on “The Wire”
