



Two people have been arrested in the August 8 shooting of Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington.

Karon Foster, 25, and Rashaud Nesmith, 18, have been charged.

Foster and 17-year-old Christopher Santiago were also charged in connection with another homicide and string of other shootings, armed robberies and carjackings, primarily in the northeast police district.

All three are in custody.

As a result of the investigation, police were able to close six cases, including Carrington’s shooting and a June homicide in the 4400 block of Franconia Avenue, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Sgt. Isaac Carrington was shot outside his northeast Baltimore home during an attempted robbery. He spent more than two weeks in the hospital before being released.

In another case, police Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old and a 20-year-old in connection with a triple shooting that left one person dead at the Alameda Shopping Center in July.

Both have been charged with murder and attempted murder.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.