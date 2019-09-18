Comments
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a public school bus with 11 children on board was sideswiped Wednesday morning in Harford County.
The vehicle that hit the bus did not stay on the scene, police said.
None of the children or the bus driver were injured.
State police said the vehicle sideswiped the bus along the traffic circle at Philadelphia Road and Ashford Drive and left the scene.
All 11 students were taken on the same bus to Church Creek Elementary School.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101.
