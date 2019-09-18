BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh Wednesday vowed to fight the Trump administration’s decision to end states’ ability to set stricter vehicle emission standards than the federal government.
President Trump announced Wednesday his administration was revoking California’s federal waiver on emissions, which he said would make cars safer and cheaper for consumers.
The Trump Administration is revoking California’s Federal Waiver on emissions in order to produce far less expensive cars for the consumer, while at the same time making the cars substantially SAFER. This will lead to more production because of this pricing and safety……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019
Critics, including Frosh, said the decision would hurt efforts to reduce emissions and address air quality and climate change issues.
A number of states, including Maryland, had adopted California’s tougher standards.
“Once again, the Trump Administration has come down on the side of polluters instead of the American people,” Frosh said in a statement. “California has led the nation in advancing clean air strategies and in addressing our climate crisis. Maryland has adopted California’s vehicle emission standards, and our air and water are cleaner for it. This latest action puts oil company profits first and puts the health of our people and our environment last. We will fight this destructive policy.”
Meanwhile, the Virginia-based Americans for Limited Government applauded the move, saying fuel economy standards that had been put in place were “unreachable.”
You must log in to post a comment.