Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A world-renowned artist returned home to Baltimore.
Derrick Adams returned to City Hall on Wednesday after winning a contest for Baltimore City students.
Adams showed off his first solo exhibition in Baltimore titled “Where I’m From.”
He grew up in the Park Heights neighborhood and now he’s one of the most sought after artists in the world with his works on display in New York, Paris and London.
The exhibit at City Hall features all-new works inspired by his childhood in Baltimore.
You must log in to post a comment.