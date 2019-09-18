



Two adults and one child were injured after an explosion at the McDonogh School in Owings Mills Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Owings Mills private school around 8:31 a.m. for a report of an explosion. The first firefighters to arrive saw that there was an explosion at a building commonly known on campus as the “shot tower.”

“They found bricks strewn all throughout the vicinity and that the top of the tower had been blown off,” Elise Armacost, a spokeswoman with the BCFD, said.

The shot tower is not connected to a classroom building at the school, but rather a maintenance building. There were some students and staff inside a nearby building at the time of the explosion.

“They obviously heard this very loud sound and went on a brief lockdown,” Armacost said, until they determined the cause of the noise and self-evacuated.

Officials said the two adults, who were inside the building at the time of the explosion, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A student also suffered minor injuries after debris struck him. They were all transported to area hospitals.

Although there was an explosion, officials said there was no fire. When crews arrived they marked out a collapse zone and determined no one else was trapped and there were no additional victims.

The fire department said collapse team personnel are evaluating the stability of the building.

Smoke tower McDonogh School explosion Credit: Chopper 13

McDonogh School McDonogh School explosion Credit: Chopper 13

McDonogh School 2 McDonogh School explosion Credit: Chopper 13

Baltimore Gas and Electric and Baltimore County Fire Department crews are on scene investigating the cause. At this time, fire officials will defer to the school to relay the cause of the explosion.

Motorists should avoid the area.

Officials said there is no immediate danger at the private school or nearby residents.

On the school’s website, it says students will be dismissed at 11 a.m.

“All students have been accounted for and are safe. The area of the explosion (the smokestack adjacent to Allan Building) has been cordoned off. While the campus has been deemed safe by the first responders, McDonogh has decided to take the safest course of action and dismiss students at 11:00 a.m. All afternoon and evening activities are canceled,” according to a statement.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.