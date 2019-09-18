Comments
CECIL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A small fire at the Cecil County Animal Services building forced the evacuation of a number of animals at the facility Wednesday morning.
County officials said the fire happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and was contained to an electrical box outside the shelter.
All animals and humans inside were evacuated without injury.
The cause remains under investigation.
The shelter is without power and cannot do laundry on-site, so those who want to donate supplies are being asked to bring blankets and sheets for the animals or snacks for volunteers.
You must log in to post a comment.