BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday announced two new initiatives designed to reduce violent crime in Baltimore.
During a visit to west Baltimore Wednesday evening, Hogan said he directed Attorney General Brian Frosh to start prosecuting more violent crime cases, including those involving guns and organized crime. He also outlined the initiatives in a letter to Frosh.
The governor also wants state police to dramatically increase the execution of high-priority warrants for violent offenders starting immediately.
The announcement comes a little more than a week after Hogan pledged an additional $21 million to Baltimore to fight violent crime, provided the city submits quarterly progress reports.
Read Hogan’s Wednesday letter to Frosh here.
