BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to routine inspections and paving, several ramps in Baltimore City will be closed this weekend.
The ramp from northbound MD 295 (Russell Street) to northbound I-95 will be closed temporarily to traffic. The detour will direct motorists to Russell Street to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to southbound I-395 to northbound I-95.
It will be closed Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The ramp from southbound I-95 to southbound MD 295 (Exit 52) will be closed temporarily as well. The detour will direct to I-695 East (Outer Loop) to southbound MD 295 (Exit 7A).
It will be closed Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The ramp from northbound I-95 to northbound Caton Avenue (Exit 50) will also be closed, the detour will direct to Russell Street (Exit 52) to Haines Street to Warner Street to Bayard Street to Washington Boulevard to southbound I-95 to Caton Avenue (Exit 50).
It will be closed Sunday and Monday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
