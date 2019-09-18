Filed Under:Baltimore News, Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport, BWI, Local TV, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, MDTA, Talkers, Unattended bag

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Transportation Authority Police investigated an unattended bag at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport Wednesday, causing the lower level terminal to be closed for a period of time.

Officials later determined there was no threat.

Around 11:30 a.m., MDTA officials arrived to investigate the bag found on the lower level of a BWI terminal. As a precaution, they closed the terminal along with the roadway outside.

“The investigation determined there was no threat,” BWI spokesman Jonathan Dean said in a statement. “The incident was promptly cleared, and the terminal and roadway were reopened.”

BWI officials said there was no impact to airline operations.

