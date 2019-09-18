BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Park Heights development in the planning stages for years is finally getting underway.

The city announced Wednesday a development team for 17-acres of vacant land owned by the city.

Baltimore has invested $13 million in acquisition, relocation and demolition costs to create a foundation on which to build better living in Central Park Heights.

The NHP Foundation and Henson Development Inc. have been chosen to develop the area with housing and retail establishments.

Delegate Sandy Rosenberg, (D) 41st district, told WJZ it benefits all of northwest Baltimore.

“We are building momentum for the Park Heights community, for the Pimlico Community,” Rosenberg said.

Former Baltimore Housing Commissioner Daniel Henson is one of the developers.

“This is an effort to knit Park Heights back together,” said Henson. “Park Heights has been separated a long time by haves and have-nots. This is an opportunity to knit it back together with a mixed-income community.”

According to Mayor Young, it also signals a new direction for the city.

“As you know, people complained about all the development downtown,” said Young. “Now we’re pushing development in the neighborhoods and we’re glad the developers are stepping up to the plate to go into these areas that haven’t seen investment in decades.”

The estimated completion date is in 2021.