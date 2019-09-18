



758 Days. That’s how long a dog has spent at a shelter in Maryland. K-Dog, a 4-year-old American pitbull mix, has spent half his life at the SPCA in Anne Arundel County.

“In the two years he’s been at the shelter, K-Dog spent two Autumns without a soccer ball to chase or leaves to roll in. Two Christmases without presents under the tree or goodies in a stocking. Summers with no one to take him on adventures. Winters without a couch to snuggle on while the snow falls,” the shelter wrote in a post Wednesday.

kdog5 Credit: Tricia Phaneuf Crawford

Kdog4 Credit: Tricia Phaneuf Crawford

KDog3 Credit: Aimee Lauer

The SPCA said they don’t know why someone hasn’t adopted K-Dog yet. He’s a staff and volunteer favorite. He’s described as a cuddler, a face kisser, an adventurer and a lover.

He’s smart and the shelter said an active owner would be best as he loves to go on runs.

K-Dog can get along with other dogs on a case-by-case basis and prefers female dogs. He doesn’t do well with cats.

A family with older children would also work better for K-Dog.

“He’s got all the qualities you’d want in a companion,” an SPCA post said. “He’s house-broken, has great manners, walks well on a leash.”

Currently, K-Dog is getting some love at a foster home temporarily as he recovers from surgery. He came to the SPCA from a kill shelter in West Virginia.

“Despite being in the shelter so long, he has a great spirit and a great attitude which says a lot about him,” Lindi Johnston, an animal caretaker at the shelter, said.

Learn more about K-Dog and other adoptable animals on the SPCA’s website.