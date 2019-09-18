BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The number of severe lung illnesses associated with using e-cigarettes or “vaping” has risen to 20 in Maryland, health officials said.
The Maryland Department of Health is investigating cases of individuals who have developed severe lung illnesses with no clear infectious cause after “vaping”
Similar cases have been reported around the U.S.
Patients report using e-cigarettes or vaping in the weeks or months before the symptoms began.
Respiratory symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, pain on breathing, wheezing, coughing, or coughing up blood.
Other symptoms include fever, chills, nausea, weight loss, vomiting, diarrhea or abdominal pain.
While the cause of the illnesses are not definitely linked yet to any particular device, substance or band- people who became ill reported using a range of products- including cannabis-derived products with THC or CBD and nicotine-containing products.
