BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old Woodlawn man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession with intent to distribute three kilograms of fentanyl- enough to kill more than 1.5 million people.

Devon Denzel Thompson was pulled over in March 2018 for a traffic violation by the Baltimore County police officers.

During the traffic top, Thompson refused to get out of his vehicle- and instead drove away. Police then saw him throw items out of his window.

He was stopped and arrested.

Police found a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia from the vehicle. Law enforcement recovered the items he threw from the vehicle- including a baggie containing over 40 grams of fentanyl.

Based on these items, police got a search warrant to search Thompson’s home. During the search, law enforcement found three kilograms of fentanyl and over $10,000 from Thompson’s bedroom and a .380 caliber handgun, with rounds of live ammunition found around the house.

Thompson admitted the drugs and gun were his and that he possessed the gun in connection with his drug distribution.

As part of his plea agreement, Thompson must forfeit any assets directly traceable to the offense, including $14,144 in cash and the .380-caliber firearm and ammunition recovered from his home.

If the plea agreement goes through, Thompson will be sentenced to between 10 and 12 in federal prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for December 20 at 11 a.m.