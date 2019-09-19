Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting in east Baltimore Thursday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of East Hoffman Street just after 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, police found the 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.
The shooting happened less than an hour after classes let out for the day at nearby Collington Square Elementary School.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
