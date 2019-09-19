BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of Baltimore students got help Thursday putting their best foot forward in brand new shoes.

Samaritans Feet and Coca-Cola Consolidated made that possible at the Furman L. Templeton Preparatory Academy.

The Samaritan’s Feet Humanitarian Aid Campaign is designed to make sure little feet have a firm foundation. This event at Furman L. Templeton Preparatory Academy in Baltimore was sponsored by Coca-Cola Consolidated, which partners with the school.

Wayne Tyree Of Coca-Cola Consolidated explained said it is important to serve in local communities.

“We really put a focus on servant leadership and serving in communities in which we work and live,” Tyree said. “It’s just a wonderful opportunity for us to give back and serve others and to honor God in all we do, that’s part of our purpose at consolidated Coca-Cola.”

Samaritan’s Feet Million Shoes Campaign is about more than footwear, it aims to share a message of hope.

Phil Campbell, of Samaritan’s Feet, said they want children to learn to dream big.

“Dream big dreams,” Campbell said. “Education is the key, and never give up on your dreams.”

Samaritan’s Feet has distributed more than 7 million pairs of shoes around the world.

Student Raymond Smith said he’s grateful.

“To know that they did this just for us is very good,” Smith said. “I like that they did this for us so we can get new shoes for some people that didn’t have any.”

Samaritan’s Feet aims to create a world with zero shoeless children.