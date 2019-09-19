BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of Gospel’s biggest stars from Baltimore was recognized Thursday by his alma mater for going gold.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Anthony Brown was honored by Morgan State University with a plaque.

“I will never forget this moment,” Brown said. “I’m going to write a song about it later.”

The Baltimore-bred believer studied piano at Morgan State from a legend.

“I came here to study piano and I was blessed to serve under Dr. Nathan Carter.”

From Morgan memories and advice from mom, his songs ping high notes in the hearts of fans.

“Write songs that meet people where they live,” Brown said.

Songs like “Blessings on Blessings” that are number on Billboards Gospel Airplay Chart.

“I went into 2019 saying, ‘I’m only going to speak blessings this year,'” Brown said. “It’s amazing how powerful your words are.”

Worthy and proud, Brown belts praises in the key of Baltimore.

“I’m blessed to be from this place,” Brown said. “I will represent it every way I know and work.”