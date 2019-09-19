  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore area McDonald’s restaurants are expected to hire 700 employees this fall.

In addition to a job, eligible employees will have access to the fast-food chain’s Archways to Opportunity program — which provides employees access to earn a high school diploma, receive college tuition assistance, access free education advising services and learn English as a second language.

A student starting employment this fall, working 15 hours per week, will now be eligible for $2,500 of tuition assistance per year after 90 days of employment.

More than 50 McDonald’s employees in Baltimore have received nearly $90,000 in tuition assistance since the program launched in 2015.

Mayor Jack Young is set to hold a press conference Monday along with McDonald’s franchise owners Danitra & Cathy Bell in Reisterstown to announce details.

 

