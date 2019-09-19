Comments
LUSBY, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating after a dentist office caught fire in Calvert County early Thursday morning.
Firefighters from the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department were called to the 10000 block of Trueman Road around 1:22 a.m. for a reported fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story dentist office in flames. It took crews about 45 minutes to contain the two-alarm fire.
Officials believe that the fire was a result of an electrical malfunction within an exterior electrical service entrance.
The fire caused about $450,000 worth of damage.
