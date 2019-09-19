WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Congressman Elijah Cummings missed a hearing Thursday to undergo a medical procedure.
Congressman Cummings said in a statement:
“I was very disappointed to miss today’s hearing. Unfortunately, I’ve had to have a medical procedure, and my doctors expect me to be back in the office in a week or so. However, nobody should mistake my absence as a lack of committment to D.C. to statehood or passage of H.R. 51.”
The Committee on Oversight and Reform held a historic hearing on H.R. 51, the Washington D.C. Admission Act, the first on D.C. statehood in over 25 years.
H.R. 51 has 220 cosponsors, and both Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, have endorsed the bill.
The Committee heard testimony from the members of the D.C. government and a retired member of the Armed Services who is a D.C. resident.
The Committee plans to markup the bill in the coming months with the goal of considering it on the House floor.
