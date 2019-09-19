Comments
(CBS NEWS) — A New York-based fashion brand is facing backlash on social media following its most recent fashion show.
During New York Fashion Week, Bstroy debuted a series of bullet-ridden school sweatshirts in their spring/summer 2020 show.
The menswear line unveiled several school shooting-themed hoodies in the show, featuring Columbine, Sandy Hook Elementary, Virginia Tech and Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Each sweatshirt featured distressed detailing resembling bullet holes.
