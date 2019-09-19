  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bstroy, Business, Consumer News, Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, Offbeat, School Shootings, Talkers


(CBS NEWS) — A New York-based fashion brand is facing backlash on social media following its most recent fashion show.

During New York Fashion Week, Bstroy debuted a series of bullet-ridden school sweatshirts in their spring/summer 2020 show.

The menswear line unveiled several school shooting-themed hoodies in the show, featuring ColumbineSandy Hook ElementaryVirginia Tech and Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Each sweatshirt featured distressed detailing resembling bullet holes.

Read more with CBS News.

Comments