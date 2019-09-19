Comments
HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WJZ) — A fire at a Hampstead apartment and retail building Wednesday caused $200,000 in damage, the state fire marshal’s office said.
The fire broke out around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday in the interior of a second-floor apartment in the 1200 block of North Main Street. It took 60 firefighters to extinguish the two-alarm blaze.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call the state fire marshal’s office at 410-836-4844.
You must log in to post a comment.