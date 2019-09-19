  • WJZ 13On Air

HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WJZ) — A fire at a Hampstead apartment and retail building Wednesday caused $200,000 in damage, the state fire marshal’s office said.

The fire broke out around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday in the interior of a second-floor apartment in the 1200 block of North Main Street. It took 60 firefighters to extinguish the two-alarm blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Maryland State Fire Marshal

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the state fire marshal’s office at 410-836-4844.

