FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re looking to adopt a new fur baby, the Humane Society of Harford County is making it a little easier.
Beginning Thursday and until further notice, the shelter is waiving dog and cat adoption fees in an effort to make room in their kennels.
The humane society said it’s at “critical capacity,” with all 44 of its dog kennels full and a quarter of the dogs being held for pending court cases.
Help! The shelter is at critical capacity for all #dogs and #cats and we simply MUST make room for new arrivals. #Rescues & #PetAdopters, visit us NOW to save a life and make your family complete. Adoption fees are waived indefinitely, so now's the time. #harfordcounty 🤞🐶🐱 pic.twitter.com/dUystTQIAe
— Harford Humane🐾 (@HSHCHumane) September 19, 2019
For more information, visit their website.
