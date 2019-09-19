  • WJZ 13On Air

FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re looking to adopt a new fur baby, the Humane Society of Harford County is making it a little easier.

Beginning Thursday and until further notice, the shelter is waiving dog and cat adoption fees in an effort to make room in their kennels.

The humane society said it’s at “critical capacity,” with all 44 of its dog kennels full and a quarter of the dogs being held for pending court cases.

For more information, visit their website.

