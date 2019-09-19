ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — It’s a classroom straight out of Hogwarts.

A teacher at Elkton High School spent the month leading up to the start of school transforming her classroom to set it apart from the long hallways filled with lockers and posters you typically see in school.

And Ms. Lamb’s ninth-grade classroom is anything but typical- fit for witches, wizards and Muggles alike.

“I love decorating, I love Harry Potter, I love teaching, so this is the product of all that,” said Staci Lamb.

The 2018 Cecil County Public Schools Teacher of the Year spent her own money transforming her space into a room fit for Hogwarts and while she can’t put a dollar amount on how much she spent- she said it was well worth it.

“A lot of what I find is free, on Facebook Marketplace, at Goodwill, so I definitely find the deal,” Ms. Lamb said.

With candles hovering overhead, repurposed tables and chairs as desks and Harry Potter quotes hiding in plain sight, this classroom casts spells of creativity.

“I hope it allows them to see how creativity can be used not only in the classroom but out in the real world as well and how you can use multiple passions to bring something together,” Ms. Lamb said.

But the coolest classroom would be nothing without the teacher.

“She’s great, I think she really cares,” A student said.

“That’s my homegirl, that’s my heart right there,” Another said.

“I hope when they leave they just have a new passion for something, whether it’s reading, which I would love because I really try to make them love reading. But just knowing that they can do anything,” Ms. Lamb said.