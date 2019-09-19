BALTIMORE (WJZ) — To look at Ramsay Rudolph now you would never know he had any medical problems.

That was not the case before he met Neurosurgeon Ali Kooshkabadi.

“My vision, in my left eye, had gotten really blurry,” Rudolph said.

Knowing something wasn’t right, Rudolph’s primary care doctor sent him to see Kooshkabadi.

Kooshkabadi discovered Rudolph had a pituitary tumor that was about 3.5 centimeters.

“My first thought was that he was going to have to cut my head,” Rudolph said.

A year ago, however, Kooshkabadi was brought into MedStar to use a recently developed procedure.

The procedure involves removing a tumor through the patient’s nostril.

“The simple fact that I have a human being that I am able to help, and that gratitude from my patients is ultimately the most important part of my life,” Kooshkabadi said.

Rudolph was Kooshkabadi’s sixth surgery of this type since he arrived at MedStar. Number seven will happen next month.